'PML-N is with narrative of Nawaz': Rana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Monday that the PML-N stands with the narrative of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who always spoke of civilian supremacy and giving respect to vote.

Talking to media persons, Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N is united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and carry forward his directions. Nawaz is waging a just struggle for the people of Pakistan, he said.

When asked about leaked video of the PML-N leader, Rana said that he is not aware of Muhammad Zubair's stance regarding the released video and asked the people behind the leak to come forward so that forensic of the video can be held.

The PML-N leader said that he does not know what they want from former Governor Sindh; however, he asked media to investigate the video.

