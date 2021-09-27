Punjab launching tools-for-chip-designing project in varsities: CM

LAHORE: The Punjab government, under Public-Private Partnership, is launching Chip Designing Tools Project in the Universities of Punjab. Work has been started on this project after signing a MoU between the Higher Education department and private partners.

These views were expressed in a meeting of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar with the Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun at the CM's Office. Other higher education related matters were also discussed in the meeting.

Minister Raja Yasir Humayun briefed the Chief Minister about the steps being taken for the promotion of higher education in the province. It was informed that the launching of Chip Designing Tools Project in Punjab universities will not only bring revolution in the IT sector but also generate employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that modern higher education is the right of every child and setting up of university in every district will provide opportunities to the students to get higher education near their homes. Usman Buzdar said that establishing State of the Art Engineering & Technology University in Sialkot would not only benefit the local industry but also enable the youth to pursue higher studies in this field.

It was informed on this occasion that 75 new colleges have been set up in Punjab besides upgrading 590 colleges to associate degree and 201 colleges to graduate BS four-year level. The meeting was informed that 86 more new colleges will be set up in the province.

The Chief Minister said the inclusion of 21 universities of Punjab in international and Asian ranking is proof of education-friendly policies of the Punjab government and a matter of pride as well. He said that scholarships of Rs. 83 crore 40 lakhs are being awarded to the intelligent students under the Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship. It is also worth mentioning that the present government has given 285 percent more funds to higher education department as compared to the last year.

He said that vested interests have no place before the interests of Pakistan. He stressed that Opposition should come out of narrow thinking and take into account broad national interests as working against national interest is not patriotism. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always given priority to national interests, he added.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the central point of the opposition's politics is to save its corruption. The wrong policies of former rulers had deviated the country from its destination. The previous governments only made tall claims but did nothing. The former rulers ignored the needs of the people by starting self-exhibitory projects. The incumbent government has started numerous public welfare-oriented projects during its three years tenure and set an example by introducing reforms in different sectors. He reaffirmed that the journey of public service will be taken ahead with more speed.

