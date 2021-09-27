3 suspected robbers, snatchers held

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi district police have arrested three robbers and snatchers besides recovering Rs 134,000 cash, two stolen motorcycles, two pistols and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police team under the supervision of SHO managed to net two record holder criminals namely Shaukat and Muhammad Ashraf who were robbers and street criminals. Police recovered 114,000 and two pistols from their possession. In another raid, Race Course police arrested a bike snatcher namely Zareef and recovered two stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 20,000 from his possession.