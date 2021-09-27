Urs of Data Ganj Baksh: 2,500 cops deployed around Data Shrine premises

LAHORE: The Lahore police deputed on Sunday more than 2,500 police personnel around the premises of Data Ganj Bakhsh Shrine to ensure security of the believers during a two-day celebration of the 978th Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Baksh (R.A).

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while talking to the media during his visit to the shrine said that over 2,500 cops including SSPs, DSPs, Inspectors and other subordinates were deputed to provide foolproof security to peoplevisiting the sacred place. He said they had devised and implemented a comprehensive alternative traffic plan to ensure protection of the visitors besides maintaining a smooth flow of traffic. Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chatta, SSP Operations Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, SP City Rizwan Tariq and other senior officers also accompanied him.

SP City Rizwan Tariq briefed the CCPO about necessary measures taken by the Lahore police to provide security to the visitors.

Dogar also met with the administration of the shrine, religious leaders and citizens present on this occasion and asked them about the standard of the security provided by police. The CCPO requested the shrine administration to advise the believers to wear facemask and adopt precautionary measures in the wake of variant waves of the corona virus.

