ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Urs of Data Ganj Baksh: 2,500 cops deployed around Data Shrine premises

Recorder Report 27 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore police deputed on Sunday more than 2,500 police personnel around the premises of Data Ganj Bakhsh Shrine to ensure security of the believers during a two-day celebration of the 978th Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Baksh (R.A).

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while talking to the media during his visit to the shrine said that over 2,500 cops including SSPs, DSPs, Inspectors and other subordinates were deputed to provide foolproof security to peoplevisiting the sacred place. He said they had devised and implemented a comprehensive alternative traffic plan to ensure protection of the visitors besides maintaining a smooth flow of traffic. Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chatta, SSP Operations Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, SP City Rizwan Tariq and other senior officers also accompanied him.

SP City Rizwan Tariq briefed the CCPO about necessary measures taken by the Lahore police to provide security to the visitors.

Dogar also met with the administration of the shrine, religious leaders and citizens present on this occasion and asked them about the standard of the security provided by police. The CCPO requested the shrine administration to advise the believers to wear facemask and adopt precautionary measures in the wake of variant waves of the corona virus.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

