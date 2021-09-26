ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
PM Imran says KCCDZ will be game-changer for Karachi

  • Hails Coastal Development Zone's inclusion in CPEC, says project will put provincial capital at par with developed port cities
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Sep 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that inclusion of the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ) in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will prove to be a game-changer for the port city.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said that the project will put Karachi at par with developed port cities.

“[It will] clean up the marine habitat for fishermen, develop 20,000 low-income housing units and present opportunities for investors,” he added.

The premier also congratulated the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for taking this initiative.

The multi-billion-dollar mega project would be built with direct Chinese investment in partnership with Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi announced on Saturday.

Pakistan, China agree to include KCCDZ in CPEC

He said that the historic decision had been made during the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC held in Islamabad and Beijing.

“The quantum of expected investment was approximately USD 3.5 billion,” the minister said, adding that KCCDZ would be a flagship project for not only Pakistan but also the entire region.

The environment-friendly mega project includes the development of four new berths for KPT. It would also house a state-of-the-art fishing port with a world-class fisheries export processing zone to boost Pakistan’s trade potential.

“KCCDZ would connect the rest of Karachi through a majestic harbour bridge rising from behind Pakistan’s Deepwater Port with exit ramps for Manora Island and Sandspit Beach,” he added.

