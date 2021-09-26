ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Cotton jumps on strong demand

Reuters 26 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures rose as much as 4% on Friday to their highest level in more than a month, supported by robust demand and technical buying, with speculators getting back into the market after a sharp fall earlier this week.

The cotton contract for December was up 3.23 cents, or 3.49%, at 95.69 cents per lb by 01:02 p.m. ET (1702 GMT). Prices fell to a 1-1/2 month low on Monday.

The contract is up more than 3.5% so far this week, its biggest weekly percentage gain since mid-June.

“It was really a aggressive rally here that took off earlier this morning when the market kind of broke through some of nearby resistance levels,” said Bailey Thomen, cotton risk management associate at StoneX Group.

Speculators who trade on technical signals regard a break above key moving averages like 50-100-200-day moving average as a bullish sign. Cotton prices are trading above those moving averages. On Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture’s weekly export sales report showed net sales of 345,400 running bales for 2021/2022, were up 21% from the previous week, with increases primarily for China.

Total futures market volume rose by 21,404 to 49,430 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 503 to 263,288 contracts in the previous session. Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of Sept. 22 totalled 60,107 480-lb bales, down from 60,976 in the previous session.

