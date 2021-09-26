Nawaz's fake certificate aimed at discrediting Covid-19 database: Gill

LAHORE: Terming Nawaz Sharif's registration of fake Coronavirus vaccination as a conspiracy against Pakistan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Saturday that Maryam Nawaz had used Naveed to discredit the Covid-19 database.

Talking to media, the special assistant said that a fake certificate was fabricated to discredit the Covid-19 database. "The PML-N continued to embezzle in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and these politicians did not even think about reputation of the country," he added.

Shahbaz Gill acknowledged Dr Yasmin Rashid for working expeditiously on the issue of fake vaccination. "Maryam Safdar will have to answer why every incident from 'Dawn leaks to Vaccine Leak' goes to PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar. Maryam with MPAs Khawaja Imran Nazir and Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed prepared this conspiracy together."

Dr Shahbaz Gill alleged that those politicians used negative politics; they didn't care about the future of the country. Those who made conspiracy against the country's national security will have to pay price.

He said, "The accused Adil Rafique is an employee of the hospital who was got appointed in the hospital by Chaudhry Shahbaz in 2015. Adil Rafique is a PML-N worker, Abul Hassan, and Adil, held at Gujjarpura Police Station and the FIA will interrogate them, while Naveed will also be arrested from Germany soon."

Responding to the statement of Shehbaz Sharif, he said that incompetent Sharifs used politics only for gaining business benefits. He said as a Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif benefited sugar mills owned by his sons. He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz provided Rs29 billion subsidy on sugar during its five years rule. In the name of subsidy, billions of rupees were taken out of the pockets of people for the benefit of their personal business, he said.

Shahbaz Gill said by publishing sugar report, Imran Khan stopped robbery on the pockets of people being carried out for decades. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan took all necessary measures for the welfare of agriculture and farmers. The government was giving loan of Rs1,50,000 per family in rural areas for crop cultivation, he added.

He said interest free loans of Rs2,00,000 were also being provided to the farmers for purchasing tractors and other agricultural machinery. A sum of Rs65 billion had been specified under the PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme in five years, he said.

He said country's wheat production stood at 27.3 million tons with an increase of two million tons this year. Potato and onion production also witnessed sharp increase, adding that potato export registered 28 percent increase.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021