JGB yields rise to 3-month high after Fed's taper hints

  • The 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 0.050%, its highest level since late-June while the 20-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.440%, a high last seen on June 30
Reuters 24 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Yields on Japanese government bonds edged up on Friday to three-month highs, in a delayed action after a market holiday, due to growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will taper its bond purchase later this year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted on Wednesday the US central bank could start tapering as soon as November as long as US job growth this month is reasonably strong, sparking a hike in global bond yields.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 0.050%, its highest level since late-June while the 20-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.440%, a high last seen on June 30.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.665%.

JGB yields track US peers higher

At the shorter end, the five-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.095%, also the highest since mid-June.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.25 point to 151.61, posting the biggest fall since March 8, with trading volume spiking to 33,418 lots.

JGB Fed Chair Jerome Powell

