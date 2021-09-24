ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
Sania briefs PM about existing state of Panah Gahs

Recorder Report 24 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, on Thursday, met Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief him on the existing state of Panah Gahs and about the comprehensive plan prepared for their improvement.

Dr Nishtar informed the prime minister that a comprehensive project has been prepared and is ready for implementation in three phases to bring about improvement in the existing Panah Gahs.

The premier was further informed that a four-member Board would also be constituted to look after the administrative affairs of the each Panah Gah and a digital dashboard being established to facilitate the monitoring of Panah Gahs.

The dashboard would be easily operated through a mobile phone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

