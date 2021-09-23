ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dubai Expo 2020: HBL to be supporting partner of Pakistan Pavilion

Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited is the supporting partner of the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. This initiative is in line with the Bank’s continuous support of Government of Pakistan’s vision to promote trade, commerce, investment and tourism.

The Dubai Expo 2020 will run for six months, starting on 1 October 2021. The event is about celebrating culture, collaboration and innovation. A state-of-the-art facility has been set up for the event hosting 192 country pavilions.

The Pakistan Pavilion has been designed and curated by leading architects, designers, visual artists and researchers. It presents the hidden treasures of Pakistan through an immersive, multi-sensory experience to explore the country’s cultural diversity, craftsmanship, economic potential and the dynamism of its people.

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities in Pakistan underlined

Habib Bank Limited is Pakistan’s leading, largest and oldest bank. The Bank firmly believes in Pakistan’s growth potential and investment opportunities.

HBL continues to work towards a sustained economic and social uplift of the country.

The Bank is confident that the Dubai Expo 2020 will attract investors to come and explore the untapped business and tourism potential of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

government of pakistan Habib Bank Limited investment opportunities Dubai Expo 2020

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai Expo 2020: HBL to be supporting partner of Pakistan Pavilion

Review petitions on Nasla Tower dismissed: SC asks Sindh govt to rehab Gujjar Nullah affectees

Afghanistan: Islamabad likely to provide WFP with wheat

SBP chief briefs PM on economic recovery, RDAs

Samsung to set up TV plant in Karachi

Troops on western borders: MoD seeks Rs5bn TSG as IS allowance

Dispute with Etisalat ‘Renowned evaluation companies to be hired’

Fake security threat email to NZ police: FIA registers FIR

ADB says Pakistan's economy to grow at 4% in FY22

Threat to New Zealand team primarily generated from India, says Fawad

Read more stories