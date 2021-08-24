ANL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities for Pakistan underlined

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 24 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined the need to highlight the immense investment opportunities for investors in Pakistan during the upcoming Expo in Dubai.

The premier was chairing a review meeting of Pakistan's participation in Expo 2020 in Dubai and preparations being made in this regard.

The meeting was informed that the Expo would start from October 1, 2021 and would continue for six consecutive months.

The premier was given a detailed briefing on the Pakistani pavilion and its various parts. The prime minister was told that Pakistan's full participation in the international expo would not only introduce different aspects of the country to the community but would also open new avenues for investment and trade.

‘Punjab will participate in Dubai Expo’

He also wanted that special attention should be paid to attract international investment in Ravi River Project as well as Central Business District Project besides tourism in Pakhtunkhwa and northern areas as well as promotion of mineral resources, IT and religious tourism.

The prime minister directed that with the active participation of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, important provincial projects should be highlighted during the expo.

The prime minister directed all the provincial governments to finalise the preparations for the expo as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, secretaries of relevant ministries, chief executive Trade Development Authority, and other senior officials.

