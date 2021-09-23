ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Samsung to set up TV plant in Karachi

Mushtaq Ghumman 23 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Korean company M/s Samsung is to set up its TV line-up plant in Pakistan in collaboration with a Pakistani partner.

This was shared by Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, who recently has recovered from Covid-19.

“I have been informed that Samsung Electronics is in the process of establishing their TV line-up plant in collaboration with the R&R industries at Karachi. It will become functional in Q4 of 2021 and is expected to produce 50,000 units annually,” he said, adding that this vindication of MoC’s “Make in Pakistan” policy for industrialization via rationalisation of input costs and other incentives.

Separately, Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda held a meeting with Dawood and discussed matters relating to bilateral cooperation. They also discuss to organize different economic forums.

PTA issues MDM approval to Lucky Motor Corp for Samsung phones

The possibilities of assistance by Japan for up-gradation of the focus areas of infrastructure and facilities for various sectors like fisheries, salt and food processing also came under discussion.

During the meeting, the Ambassador stated that Toyota Corporation of Japan would invest about $100 million in producing and exporting hybrid vehicles from Pakistan. He invited the Advisor to visit Japan which he accepted. Dawood on the occasion said, Pakistan is moving in the right direction.

“We are now focusing on industrialization, enhancement of our productivity and keeping up with the latest technology by upgrading our infrastructure with Japan’s assistance.” He further stated that Pakistan’s fisheries and food processing methods need to be upgraded to compete internationally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Abdul Razak Dawood Toyota Samsung TV plant Korean company

Comments

1000 characters

Samsung to set up TV plant in Karachi

Dubai Expo 2020: HBL to be supporting partner of Pakistan Pavilion

Review petitions on Nasla Tower dismissed: SC asks Sindh govt to rehab Gujjar Nullah affectees

Afghanistan: Islamabad likely to provide WFP with wheat

SBP chief briefs PM on economic recovery, RDAs

Troops on western borders: MoD seeks Rs5bn TSG as IS allowance

Dispute with Etisalat ‘Renowned evaluation companies to be hired’

Fake security threat email to NZ police: FIA registers FIR

ADB says Pakistan's economy to grow at 4% in FY22

Threat to New Zealand team primarily generated from India, says Fawad

Read more stories