Samsung to set up TV plant in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Korean company M/s Samsung is to set up its TV line-up plant in Pakistan in collaboration with a Pakistani partner.

This was shared by Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, who recently has recovered from Covid-19.

“I have been informed that Samsung Electronics is in the process of establishing their TV line-up plant in collaboration with the R&R industries at Karachi. It will become functional in Q4 of 2021 and is expected to produce 50,000 units annually,” he said, adding that this vindication of MoC’s “Make in Pakistan” policy for industrialization via rationalisation of input costs and other incentives.

Separately, Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda held a meeting with Dawood and discussed matters relating to bilateral cooperation. They also discuss to organize different economic forums.

The possibilities of assistance by Japan for up-gradation of the focus areas of infrastructure and facilities for various sectors like fisheries, salt and food processing also came under discussion.

During the meeting, the Ambassador stated that Toyota Corporation of Japan would invest about $100 million in producing and exporting hybrid vehicles from Pakistan. He invited the Advisor to visit Japan which he accepted. Dawood on the occasion said, Pakistan is moving in the right direction.

“We are now focusing on industrialization, enhancement of our productivity and keeping up with the latest technology by upgrading our infrastructure with Japan’s assistance.” He further stated that Pakistan’s fisheries and food processing methods need to be upgraded to compete internationally.

