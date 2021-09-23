ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
Pakistan, US restart energy dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United States have restarted energy dialogue to renew long partnership. According to US...
Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United States have restarted energy dialogue to renew long partnership.

According to US embassy, the US Department of State’s Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources Harry Kamian and Pakistan’s Secretary of Power Ali Raza Bhutta co-hosted an energy dialogue to renew and reinforce the longstanding partnership between the United States and Pakistan in the energy sector.

In dialogue, Pakistan and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to mitigate power sector emissions and to help Pakistan reach its commendable target of 60 percent renewable power generation by 2030.

“The United States has partnered with Pakistan to build clean and efficient energy infrastructure for over half a century,” said Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler. “It is an enduring partnership, and we have much to show for it: the US government has supported the generation, transmission, and distribution of more than 4,000 megawatts of clean energy in Pakistan, over 10 percent of Pakistan’s current electric generation capacity, providing power for more than 47 million Pakistanis.”

The partnership is more important than ever, with over half of Pakistan’s greenhouse gas emissions coming from the energy sector. The United States will continue to partner with Pakistan to facilitate access to clean energy. USAID’s work alongside the National Transmission and Despatch Company will help Pakistan meet its renewable energy targets through effective transmission planning, while their support for construction of the Golen Gol and Gomal Zam hydropower projects has brought 125 megawatts of hydroelectric generation capacity online.

The private sector also has a critical role in addressing energy sector challenges. US companies have had a long-standing presence in Pakistan, deploying technology and expertise for power generation.

During today’s Dialogue, the US Trade and Development Agency announced a grant to support a waste-to-energy project in Karachi to convert cattle manure into biomethane, the first of many such projects we hope to see in the future.

The United States looks forward to advancing our cooperation with Pakistan to build a clean, efficient, and reliable electricity generation sector, laying a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth.

energy sector Ali Raza Bhutta Harry Kamian electricity generation sector

