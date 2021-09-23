KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 133,868 tonnes of cargo comprising 105,753 tonnes of import cargo and 28,115 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 105,753 comprised of 20,779 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,735 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,474 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 10,957 tonnes of Wheat and 56,808 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 28,115 tonnes comprised of 12,770 tonnes of containerized cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,895 tonnes of Clinkers and 300 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 33549 containers comprising of 1275 containers import and 1582 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 339 of 20’s and 468 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 312 of 20’s and 190 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 445 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 03 ships namely, KMTC Delhi, Amazon Brilliance and FMT Efes have berth at Karachi Port on Wednesday.

Approximately, 04 shops namely 33549Xin Yan Tian, MT Lahore, Diyala and Oriental Daphne have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly 11 cargos namely MT Shalamar, OEL Kedarnath, Hansa Roternbro, Long Bneach Trader, Merry Star, Uranus J, Mgic Victoria, Ital Lirica, Cosco Rotterdam, MSC Patnarree lll and TS Singapore were expected to reach at the port.

PORT QASIM

Berths occupancy remained on high side at the port where a total of 14 ships were engaged during last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘Safmarine Ngami’ and Bulk cargo carrier ‘Pacific Wealth’ sailed on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Maersk Chicago and Avalon are expected to sail in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 227,803 tonnes, comprising 166,982 tonnes imports cargo and 60,821 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,483 Containers (2,850 TEUs Imports and 2,633 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

Four ships, MOL Genesis, Kenan, Nasco Pearl and Apollo carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Electric Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 22nd September-2021, while two more Container vessels Maersk Nile and Spirit of Kolkata are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 23rd September-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021