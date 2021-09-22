ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

AOPs/companies asked to pay advance income tax by 25th

Recorder Report 22 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sought all the Association of Persons (AOPs) or a company to pay their advance income tax by 25th of September 2021. According to a notification, all the AOPs or companies are bound to pay advance income tax under section 147 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 for the tax year 2021.

It further added that the advance tax is payable by the AOPs or a company to their respective commissioners Inland Revenue on or before the 25th day of September in respect of the September quarter, on or before the 25th day of December in respect of the December quarter, on or before the 25th of March in respect of the March quarter and on or before the 15th day of June in respect of the June quarter.

All the taxpayers have been advised to consult their lawyers and make advance income tax payment timely to save themselves from levy of default surcharge under section 205 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. In case of non-payment of the advance tax, recovery proceedings would be initiated as per law, it added.

So far as the computation of the amount of the advance tax due for a quarter is concerned, the taxpayer's turnover for a quarter and the tax assessed for the latest tax year would be divided by the taxpayer's turnover for the latest tax year and subtracted from the tax paid in the quarter for which a tax credit is allowed under section 168. The said notification has been dispatched to all the AOPs or companies by the regional offices of the Board.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Tax credit Income Tax Ordinance 2001

Comments

Comments are closed.

AOPs/companies asked to pay advance income tax by 25th

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

OECD lowers global, US economic growth forecasts

CDWP recommends KCR at cost of Rs20.715bn to ECNEC

2023 elections will be held after 7th census

Removal of 17,000 employees: NA throws out PPP resolution

SAPM Tabish quits govt

Discos tariffs: Rs2.07/unit rise sought for August

‘Pending’ claims: KE urges govt to release Rs180bn

NADRA services to remain suspended on 25th, 26th

Pak Re-Insurance Co Ltd: Pricing mechanism for divestment of GoP shares approved

Read more stories