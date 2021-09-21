Duckhams brand returns to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Duckhams brand has returned to Pakistan with launch at an online ceremony attended in the UK, the UAE, and Pakistan, on Monday. Energia (Pvt) Ltd has been appointed as the exclusive licensee for Duckhams Lubricants in Pakistan. Duckhams has been a leading lubricants technology brand since 1899.

The pioneering brand has a legacy of technological advancement, which is embodied in the products it has launched. Duckhams oils include pioneering engineering developments in aviation, breaking land speed records and a prestigious motorsport heritage. Some of the greatest names in motorsports have relied on Duckhams Oils including James Hunt and Ayrton Senna. Jabir Sheth, Duckhams Chairperson, commented on the occasion, "The Duckhams team is extremely excited to launch our iconic British brand in Pakistan.

