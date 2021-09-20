ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sugar, cigarettes sectors: FBR's survey nearing completion

Sohail Sarfraz 20 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and a licensee company are expected to complete a large-scale survey of all sugar mills and cigarette manufacturing companies by end of September 2021 for the installation of track and trace system at sugar and tobacco sectors.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Sunday that the sugar and tobacco sectors remained the top priority of the FBR for installation of the track and trace system. The Project Director Office of the Track and Trace FBR and the M/s AJCL consortium are jointly conducting a physical survey of sugar mills and cigarette manufacturing companies.

In this connection, 3-4 survey teams are actively engaged in the process of physical survey across the country.

During the survey, the teams are checking the installation capacity at the sugar mills and cigarette units and other specifications and requirements needed at the units. The joint survey is expected to be completed by end September 2021.

The FBR has resumed the process of installation of track and trace system at the manufacturing premises of tobacco products, cement, sugar, and fertilisers. The FBR will notify a date after implementation of the "track and trace system" to put an end to the sale of cigarettes, sugar, cement, and fertiliser products without a tax stamp.

The FBR will confiscate the cigarettes, sugar, cement and fertiliser without the tax stamps from the market. Through a notification, the FBR will notify the date after implementation of the track and trace system in the coming months.

The manufacturers would not be able to sell cigarettes, sugar, cement, and fertiliser in the market without having tax stamps after proper implementation of the system in the country.

Only a product sold in the market without a tax stamp would be confiscated. In order to prevent leakage of federal tax revenue and under-reporting of production and sales of tobacco, cement, sugar and fertiliser products and to ensure proper payment of duties/taxes on the manufacture and sale of these goods, the FBR is mandated to licence the development, implementation, operation and maintenance of a track and trace system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR sugar sector track and Trace System cigarettes sectors FBR's survey nearing completion

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sugar, cigarettes sectors: FBR's survey nearing completion

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Pakistan rule out New Zealand World Cup boycott

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

MPS today

Covid-19 increasing money-laundering risks: UAE bank

Fawad steps up criticism of CEC

PM to address UNGA session on 24th

Govt has doubts over CEC's conduct: Fawad Chaudhry

Security alert for New Zealand emanated from 'Five Eyes': PCB CEO

Read more stories