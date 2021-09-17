PM invites Tajik investors

DUSHANBE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday invited the business community of Tajikistan to invest their capital in Pakistan, assuring them of all-out facilitation by his government.

Addressing Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Forum, Imran Khan said his government was already on the course of incentivizing and facilitating own business sector through different initiative and measures. The prime minister is currently on a two-day visit, mainly to attend the SCO Summit here and is accompanied by high level delegation including the representatives of 67 companies of multiple sectors including textiles, minerals, pharmaceuticals, logistics and others.

Imran Khan, who was accompanied by his Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, said Pakistan was envy to have inexpensive deal for hydro power generation and called for expeditious execution of CASA-1000 project to make Pakistan benefit from clean energy.

He told the Tajik business community that Pakistan was a nation of 220 million people and a huge market for investment and invited them to invest in Pakistan, assuring them all out facilitation for benefit of the two countries.

He said the current Pak-Tajik trade was far below the existing potential and the Tajik investors, as they come to Pakistan, would witness how the government was incentivizing the business sector.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister wished that peace was established in the country after 40 years of conflict. He said peaceful Afghanistan would pave way for regional connectivity.

Imran Khan said as he was scheduled to meet Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during the visit, they would discuss the modalities and would do everything specially for peace between Pashtun and Tajik ethnicities and ensure that there is an inclusive government in the war-torn country.

Later, the prime minister along with his commerce advisor, also responded to the questions from both Pakistani and Tajik businessmen.