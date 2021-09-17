UNHCR praises Pakistan's role in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The High Commissioner of UNHCR Filippo Grandi, appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation including the provision of humanitarian aid/assistance. Filippo Grandi called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration in humanitarian assistance were discussed. The COAS reiterated the need for convergence of global efforts to avert the humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan.

The COAS also appreciated the role of the UNHCR in promoting UN core values and their response during crises. The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's effort for hosting four million Afghan refugees for over four decades.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021