Met office predicts end of rains in Punjab

LAHORE: While releasing the data of recent heavy downpour in the city, the Met office has predicted an end of rains throughout Punjab from now onwards. However, a partially cloudy weather would keep the mercury low ahead, it added.

According to the date, the city received heaviest rains in between September 10 to 13, inundating the low lying areas of the city.

Shahdra was the area where maximum rain was recorded during the last week, registering 368 millimeter rain, followed by 359 millimeter in Lakshami Chowk, 272 millimeter in the downtown, and 250 millimeter in the area of Tajpura.

The Met office has released data of some 16 areas in the city where heavy downpour took place during the last week.

Meanwhile, it has ruled out any further rain in the city, saying that partially cloudy weather would however keep hovering around the city.

According to the forecast, the minimum temperature is likely to be 23C and maximum at 32C during the next 24 hours. The wind was blowing at the pace of two kilometer per hour while the humidity level was recorded at 90 percent on Wednesday morning.

