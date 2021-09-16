Proposed PMDA: Senate body discusses concept paper

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, on Wednesday, discussed the concept paper of the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), and sought legislative draft of the proposed PMDA bill.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Faisal Javed.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, and State Minister Farrukh Habib briefed the committee on the concept paper for the PMDA. The chairman committee highlighted that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never do anything which would affect the freedom of speech and press.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan completely believes in freedom of expression. He will never put curbs of any kind on the freedom of speech and press,” he said.

According to the PTI’s manifesto, he said, “We are committed to maintain a vigorous free media, which will evolve its own rules to ensure responsible journalism”. Senator Javed welcomed all the stakeholders (PBA, CPNE, PFUJ, PRA, AEMEND), representatives of journalist bodies and other national media groups to express their reservations and point of view about the proposed PMDA.

He said we want to cater to all journalist organisations, and media workers’ opinions and suggestions.

Everyone must work together for the promotion of freedom of press and development of media, Senator Javed added.

The chairman committeesaid that the good things of the PMDA should be appreciated and there is always room for improvement.

He reiterated that as long as the proposed PMDA guarantees the rights of the freedom of journalism and interest of the nation at large, we should acknowledge it.

The chairman committee said that the PMDA bill has not been put before our committee so far.

“Standing Committee is a legislative forum - it can comment on legislation - so far, only the concept paper has been shown,” Javed commented.

He said that we shall be in a better position to decide once we receive the draft of the bill. The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, while briefing the committee on the proposed PMDA said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan all the stakeholders along with the legislative bodies are extensively being consulted prior to the official passing of the bill.

He said that it has become a convention of the opposition to oppose every bill proposed by the government, however, this is an important bill and we should work above party lines to understand the spirit and objective behind the bill.

Fawad lamented the fact that a fake ordinance was issued to misinterpret and create chaos in the country against the freedom of journalism, which the government believes is their utmost right. He said that primarily this idea is based to address four central points, including the convergence of broadcast, digital, telecom and print media, protecting the rights of the media workers, protection from abusive harmful content and fake news and a robust complaint redressal mechanism, rationalisation of imposing fine on violations and reducing regulatory cost. It was also briefed that Media Tribunal will consist of 10 members including a chairman. The chairman of the Tribunal shall be a person who has been, or is qualified to be a judge of the High court or the Supreme Court.

The chairman committee believes that many technical questions have been raised on the PMDA.

He questioned whether or not many of the good goals/objectives that are included in the PMDA possible without this integration? The chairman committee said that fake news is a big challenge today. The information systems have become more polarized and contentious. We need to tackle fake news via strengthening libel laws, encouraging independent professional journalism.

He said technology can also be used to identify fake news via algorithms and crowd sourcing.

According to the proposal on PMDA converging Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Press Council of Pakistan (PCP, Central Board of Films Censors (CBFC), Press Registrar Office, Audit Bureau of Circulation(ABC), Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE) to regulate electronic, print, digital media and films under single regulatory authority – the PMDA.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA Amendment Act 2007, The Motion Pictures Ordinance 1979, The Press Council of Pakistan Ordinance, 2002, Newspaper Employees (Conditions of Service) Act 1973 to be repealed.

PMDA to grant and renew license or registration certificate or declaration or NOC for electronic, print, films and digital media services. The author shall be composed of chairman and 12 members out of which six members will be from the private sector.

The commission will be composed of four members from the government, four members from stakeholders.

Media complaint commission shall consist of a chairperson and five members.

The chairman committee gave chance to all the stakeholders to come in the front and express their views and give their input.

The stakeholders while expressing their reservations on the PMDA unanimously believed that instead of introducing news law for the media and journalism, the existing laws should be strengthened.

The chairman committee said that the existing bodies such as the PCP need to be strengthened.

Also there is no forum for electronic media, hence, the PCP may be converted into Media Council of Pakistan to deal with issues related to media in general.

Earlier in the meeting, briefing on the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) was also received by the committee members.

The committee was apprised by the total sanctioned strength of the organization, which is 369 and total working strength, which is up to 300.

The committee was also apprised on the budget of the DEMP for the year 2021-2022, which is 300.078 million out of which the employee Related Expenses are 207.022 million and operation expenses are 93.056.

The committee was briefed in detail on the overall working of the DEMP and on publications and documentaries. The chairman committee concluded the meeting to sit again after receiving of the legislative draft of the proposed bill of the PMDA.

