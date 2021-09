KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).

================================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================== As on: 15-09-2021 ================================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================== Fortune Sec. Zillion Capital Int. Industries 50,000 195.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 195.00 Asad Mustafa Sec. First Nat. Equities Modaraba Al-Mali 1,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.00 Asad Mustafa Sec. High Land Securities P.I.A.C.L (A) 15,000 5.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 5.55 Askari Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. TPL Insurance Ltd. 50,000 27.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 27.00 MRA Sec. H. M. Idrees H. Adam TRG Pakistan Ltd. 75,000 167.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 167.50 ================================================================================================================== Total Turnover 191,000 ==================================================================================================================

