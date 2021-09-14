Cabinet turns down 10% increase in salaries of lawmakers

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the cabinet has decided not to raise salaries of the lawmakers by 10 percent.

Addressing a media briefing after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, Fawad said that the cabinet discussed a 14-point agenda, including the raise in salaries of the lawmakers.

He stated that the salaries will remain unchanged and the decision has been taken as a part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's austerity drive.

He pointed out that the PTI is committed to reforms in the judicial system, which will address matters relating to delay in trials and registration of FIRs. "This matter will now be discussed in the cabinet committee on law and then these reforms will be enforced."

Fawad said that the prices of wheat flour will gradually come down in the wake of issuance of the release schedule by Punjab.

He further said that 5G will be launched in the country next year and several companies are showing interest in rolling out the technology.

Regarding the cyber-attack on the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) website, the minister said that an inquiry has revealed that most of the data remained safe. He said the FBR has now hired a company for data protection.

He said the cabinet also approved the proposed Quaid-e-Azam Foundation Act for the establishment of the Quaid-e-Azam Foundation.

Meanwhile, he added that the cabinet discussed the geopolitical situation, especially Afghanistan, country’s economic and political situation, in addition to Covid-19.