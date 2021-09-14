ANL 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.24%)
ASC 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.21%)
ASL 23.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.62%)
FCCL 19.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
FFBL 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
FFL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.43%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
GGL 44.38 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.33%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
KAPCO 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.89%)
NETSOL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.44%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.64%)
PAEL 32.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
PRL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.5%)
PTC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.42%)
SNGP 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.1%)
TELE 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
TRG 166.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.23%)
UNITY 36.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
BR100 5,029 Decreased By ▼ -14.51 (-0.29%)
BR30 24,613 Decreased By ▼ -133.37 (-0.54%)
KSE100 47,021 Decreased By ▼ -249.03 (-0.53%)
KSE30 18,661 Decreased By ▼ -136.39 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

China’s Jiangxi Copper to develop Afghanistan copper mine

Reuters Updated 14 Sep 2021

Beijing: China’s Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd said on Monday that it and the Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and will push forward with the Mes Aynak copper mine when they can.

The company and MCC took on a 30-year lease for the mine in 2008, which has an estimated reserve of 11.08 million tonnes of copper. Jiangxi Copper holds a 25% stake in the project.

“Due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, the Mes Aynak copper mine invested by the company has not yet undergone substantial construction,” Zheng Gaoqing, the chairman of Jiangxi Copper said at an online briefing.

The company would monitor the situation and push forward construction of the project when it can, he said.

The Islamist Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month, ousting a U.S.-backed government as U.S. and other international forces withdrew after a 20-year mission.

Jiangxi Copper no longer pursuing Malaysia scrap project

Mes Aynak, about 40 km (25 miles) southeast of the capital, Kabul, is also the site of ancient Buddhist ruins and campaigners have called for their preservation.

Meanwhile, the Jiangxi firm is also prioritising gaining resources as its top strategy and would seek mines globally for investment opportunities, according to Zheng.

“The rise in copper prices has brought direct benefits to the company’s own ores,” said Zheng, adding that he expected copper prices would stay at high levels given an optimistic outlook for solar power and new energy consumption.

Copper prices on China’s Shanghai Futures Exchange have surged more than 21% this year, propped up by recovering demand and global economic stimulus.

Jiangxi Copper had reported its biggest quarterly net profit fir the April-June period in 10 years in August.

Taliban Copper prices MCC Afghanistan copper mine Jiangxi Copper

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Jiangxi Copper to develop Afghanistan copper mine

Donors pledge $1.1bn for Afghanistan

Climate change could trigger internal migration of 216m people: WB

ITFC to provide $600m to finance POL products’ imports

Wheat ‘crisis’: TCP chairman likely to face the music

Incentives for refineries not approved by CCoE

CCP says 2 tractor makers ‘involved in cartelisation’

Cabinet seeks report on performance of SOEs

Cabinet may give 10pc ad hoc relief allowance to MPs

Roadshows begin for PSM revival

Joint sitting marred by opposition boycott, lack of media access: President gives govt full marks in economy

Read more stories