ANL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.89%)
ASC 17.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FCCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFL 18.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
GGGL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
GGL 45.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 38.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MDTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
MLCF 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
NETSOL 168.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.4%)
PACE 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
PTC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
SILK 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 170.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.23%)
UNITY 37.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,051 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (0.09%)
BR30 25,171 Increased By ▲ 76.58 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,222 Increased By ▲ 23.38 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,789 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.13 percent
AFP 13 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors sought to lock in profits following recent rallies, with losses on Wall Street also weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.13 percent, or 40.25 points, at 30,341.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.44 percent, or 9.13 points, to 2,082.52.

In addition to falls on Wall Street, "a sense of overheating in the market is prompting sell orders on profit-taking," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a commentary.

Japanese shares performed well last week, boosted by hopes of new fiscal stimulus ahead of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's September 29 vote for a new leader and the likely next prime minister.

Looking ahead, investors are watching the US consumer price index due on Tuesday, US retail sales data expected Thursday, and China's August activity readings due on Wednesday, among other global events, strategist Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank said in a note.

The dollar fetched 109.96 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.93 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, Toyota was down 2.07 percent at 9,753 yen after the auto giant said it cut its full-year global production forecast by 300,000 units.

Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on politics

Its smaller rivals were also lower, with Honda trading down 1.95 percent at 3,364 yen and Nissan off 0.68 percent at 567.7 yen.

Shinsei Bank soared 12.70 percent to 1,961 yen after weekend reports on online banking firm SBI Holdings' tender offer.

SBI was trading off 2.75 percent at 2,937 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.8 percent to 34,607.72 on renewed worries about a slowing recovery and rising prices.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

FTO orders probe into FBR cyber attack issue

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan unveils dossier on Indian war crimes

China gifts new $150m stadium to Cambodia

Djokovic's Grand Slam bid foiled as Medvedev wins US Open

Ramiz Raja set to become new PCB Chairman today

Iraqi PM holds economic links on Iran visit

The Taliban are lying, says France's FM

FBI memo tries to hint at purported Saudi involvement with 9/11 hijackers

Read more stories