ANL 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
ASC 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.68%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
GGGL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
GGL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 38.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.23%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
MLCF 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
NETSOL 167.26 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.84%)
PACE 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
PRL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.19%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
SILK 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
TELE 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.97%)
TRG 170.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
UNITY 37.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.49%)
WTL 3.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,049 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,172 Increased By ▲ 77.25 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,216 Increased By ▲ 17.96 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,791 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI emerges as largest party in cantonment board elections

  • Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz managed to secure 51 seats followed by 49 independent candidates
  • The Pakistan Peoples Party won 14 seats while the Mutahidda Quaumi Movement got 10 seats
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Sep 2021

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has emerged as the largest party in Cantonment Boards' elections across the country with 58 seats, according to unofficial preliminary results.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) managed to secure 51 seats followed by 49 independent candidates. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won 14 seats while the Mutahidda Quaumi Movement (MQM) got 10 seats.

Jamaat-e-Islami has also won five seats while Balochistan Awami Party secured two seats.

On Sunday, the polling for local government elections in 42 cantonment boards of the country ended under strict security measures amid reports of clashes between the activists of different political parties, Aaj News reported.

The voting process started at 8am and continued till 5pm without a break. At least 1,560 candidates are competing for 206 general seats while over 5,000 polling booths have been set up in 1,644 polling stations. A total of 2,197,441 voters, including 1,154,551 men and 1,043,190 women, are registered in all the 42 cantonment boards.

A close contest is expected among the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Cantonment board elections today

At least 684 independent candidates and 876 belonging to different political parties are contesting the polls. The ruling PTI has fielded 183 candidates while the PML-N 144, PPP 113, JI 104, the TLP 83, MQM-P 42, PSP 35, PML-Q 34, and JUI-F 25 candidates.

Meanwhile, seven candidates have been elected unopposed so far, including two each from Multan and Attock.

Fake polling agents arrested

Meanwhile, two fake polling agents were arrested by the Returning Officer in Karachi's Clifton area. The accused have been nabbed from wards 2 and 4. Both the suspects were present inside a women's polling station without legal and valid documents.

ECC approves Rs215m for cantonment board polls

The accused have been handed over to the police.

Reports of clash

Workers of political parties also reportedly clashed during the cantonment board elections in Multan. As per reports, PTI workers and independent candidates clashed with each other in ward no 4. However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

clashes voting Political Parties Cantonment Board elections security measures

Comments

1000 characters

PTI emerges as largest party in cantonment board elections

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

FTO orders probe into FBR cyber attack issue

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan unveils dossier on Indian war crimes

China gifts new $150m stadium to Cambodia

Djokovic's Grand Slam bid foiled as Medvedev wins US Open

Ramiz Raja set to become new PCB Chairman today

Iraqi PM holds economic links on Iran visit

The Taliban are lying, says France's FM

FBI memo tries to hint at purported Saudi involvement with 9/11 hijackers

Read more stories