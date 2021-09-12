ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least half of Islamabad's eligible population fully vaccinated: Asad Umar

  • Says 71 percent of people in Islamabad have received at least one Covid vaccination dose
  • Pakistan also reports another 3,153 positive cases in 24 hours
BR Web Desk 12 Sep 2021

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that Islamabad has become the first city in Pakistan to have at least 50 percent of its eligible population (15 years & older) fully vaccinated.

In a tweet on Sunday, Umar said that 71 percent of people in Islamabad have received at least one Covid vaccination dose. "Need to see an acceleration of the second dose in other cities," he stated.

On September 10, Umar said that Pakistan had administered at least one dose of anti-Covid jabs to 50 million people while more than 20 million are fully vaccinated.

In the tweet, he said, “In the early days of the vaccination campaign we had set a daunting target of vaccinating 7 crores (70 million) people by the end of this year. Happy to report that 5 crore (50 million) people have now received at least 1 dose. More than 2 crore (20 million) fully vaccinated. Inshallah will meet & surpass the target.”

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace as Covid-19 cases rise

On August 24, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that from September 1, people over the age of 17 years would be able to get the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and would have to be fully vaccinated by October 15 in order to enter educational institutions.

He said all possible efforts were being made to vaccinate a maximum number of people at the earliest.

Covid cases

Meanwhile, at least 58 people died while 3,153 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Sunday.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the death toll in Pakistan has reached 26,720.

The NCOC stated that 3,153 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours with a 5.45 percent positivity rate. Of the total number of cases, 5,370 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country currently stands at 1,204,520.

Meanwhile, 57,792 tests were conducted across the country during this period. At least 3,797 people recovered from the deadly disease in 24 hours while 320,071 people were fully vaccinated.

Country records highest number of Covid-19 cases

Since the Covid outbreak, Sindh has reported the most number of infections with 444,464 cases, followed by Punjab with 413,182 infections. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (168,258), Islamabad (102,617), Balochistan (32,569), and Gilgit Baltistan (10,162). The tally of coronavirus cases in Azad and Jammu Kashmir stands at 33,268.

Earlier, in wake of rising Covid cases, the government decided to vaccinate children aged 15 years in the country. The government has decided to launch vaccination of children of up to 15 to 18 years of age.

The vaccination drive for the children between 15 to 18 years will begin from September 13 (tomorrow) and they will be inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Pakistan records highest Covid-19 positivity since May 29

The NCOC has on Saturday announced that young people between the ages of 15 and 18 will be administered the Pfizer vaccine. Mobile vaccination teams will be formed to visit schools and colleges across the country for the immunisation of students. The doses will be available at all major vaccination centres as well.

Earlier this month, the government commenced vaccination for people of and above the age of 17 years. It is compulsory for students to get fully vaccinated by October 15.

Coronavirus tweet Islamabad Asad Umar vaccination

Comments

1000 characters

At least half of Islamabad's eligible population fully vaccinated: Asad Umar

At least 14 killed, two injured as rains wreak havoc in KPK

Polling for cantonment board elections underway amid strict security

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport

CCoE to take up refining policy on Monday

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Sept 30 last date to file tax returns: FBR

Read more stories