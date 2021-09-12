ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Automart: car prices in Karachi

Recorder Report 12 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (September 11, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
Alto 660cc
Alto VX                                   1,113,000/-                     -
Alto VXR                                  1,335,000/-                     -
Alto VXL                                  1,521,000/-                     -
WAGONR-1000cc
WagonR VXR                                1,530,000/-                     -
WagonR VXL                                1,610,000/-                     -
WagonR AGS                                1,760,000/-                     -
CULTUS-1000cc
Cultus VXR                                1,655,000/-                     -
Cultus VXL                                1,830,000/-                     -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                    1,975,000/-                     -
SWIFT-1300cc
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                  1,972,000/-                     -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation        2,148,000/-                     -
JIMNY-1600cc
Jimny GA MT                               4,490,000/-                     -
VITARA-1600cc
Vitara GLX 1.6                            6,346,000/-                     -
BOLAN-800cc
VX Euro II                                1,049,000/-                     -
Cargo Van Euro II                         1,075,000/-                     -
RAVI Pickup-800cc
Ravi Euro II                              1,034,000/-                     -
TOYOTA
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8
(Beige Interior)                          3,869,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8
(Black Interior)                          3,889,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6               3,249,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                   3,579,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                  3,109,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3                 2,669,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                  2,519,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5               2,899,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5                2,719,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                  2,589,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                   2,409,000/-                     -
Fortuner 2.7 G                            7,649,000/-                     -
Fortuner 2.7 V                            8,899,000/-                     -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                      9,269,000/-                     -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                    3,569,000/-                     -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                    3,819,000/-                     -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8                5,169,000/-                     -
Hilux E 2.8                               5,859,000/-                     -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                          6,429,000/-                     -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8                6,779,000/-                     -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8                7,379,000/-                     -
HONDA
Honda City 1.2L CVT                       2,799,000/-                     -
Honda City 1.2L M/T                       2,599,000/-                     -
Honda City 1.5L Aspire CVT                3,174,000/-                     -
Honda City 1.5L Aspire M/T                3,019,000/-                     -
Honda City 1.5L CVT                       2,899,000/-                     -
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                        4,564,000/-                     -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                      3,614,000/-                     -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                3,864,000/-                     -
Accord 1.5L VTEC?Turbo                   11,999,000/-                     -
BR-V i-VTEC S                             3,374,000/-                     -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                             10,700,000/-                     -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Toyota Honda suzuki Automart car prices car prices in Karachi car prices in Pakistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Automart: car prices in Karachi

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories