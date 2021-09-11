Zahir's father an accomplice in Noor's murder: police challan

Islamabad police have said that Zakir Jaffer was an active accomplice in the murder of Noor Mukadam and even assured his son, Zahir, that help was on its way that would dispose of the girl's body, Aaj News reported.

A police report, commonly known as challan under section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), was submitted to Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani on September 9. The police have made Zahir's confession to killing Noor part of the challan.

As per the challan, Zahir forcibly locked Noor in a room when she refused to marry him, and told his guard to not let her out and anyone inside the house.

The challan adds that when Noor tried to escape, the guard stopped her, after which Zahir dragged her to a room and then beheaded her. The challan also stated that as per the DNA report, Noor had been subjected to sexual assault before her murder.

Zahir's father knew about Noor's detention at the resident and could have informed the police in time and saved her life, the challan adds. Upon his confession, his father gave assurance and said "our people are coming to dispose of the body" and that they will get Zahir out.

Zahir also called employees of Therapyworks to his house to cover up the murder and destroy the evidence, added the challan. However, upon their arrival, Zahir got into a fight with them and injured Amjad Mehmood.

Mehmood, however, did not register the incident in the medical slip, instead saying that he got into a road accident.

The police added that Zahir was to fly to the US on July 19 via Qatar Airways but never took the flight.

Background

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

As per the FIR, Shaukat said that Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm the same day, the victim's father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police subsequently took the complainant to Zahir's house where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", the FIR said.

Meanwhile, the paternal and maternal families of Zahir condemned his actions, saying that they will not support him in any form. The Jaffer family, Zahir's paternal side, extended their condolence, and announced denouncing Zahir forever.

"We pray her soul rests in eternal peace. We know that no amount of time will bring back the joy you have lost nor ease your pain.

“Our shock and grief at this horrific act has led to a prolonged silence that we very much regret. However, we categorically condemn this atrocity and forever denounce Zahir and his actions,” a statement said.

The Adamjees, Zahir’s maternal family, also extended their condolence at Noor's death.

“The Adamjee family strongly condemns the horrific murder of Noor Mukadam,” read a statement from the Adamjee family.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. This monstrous act has profoundly shocked us. We cannot begin to fathom their pain,” it reads.

"We have not and will not support Zahir Jaffer in any form. We whole-heartedly and unequivocally support the law of the land taking its course. Justice for Noor must and will be served."