Zahir Jaffer engages with US consulate via telephone call

Zahir Jaffer, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, was granted on Tuesday access to the US Consulate, Aaj News reported.

Zahir, accused of murdering Noor Mukadam, held a 25-minute long phone call with officials and discussed details pertaining to the case.

On Monday, Zahir was presented before a district and sessions court of Islamabad following the completion of his 14-day remand in the case. Judicial magistrate Muhammad Imran extended Zahir's judicial remand till September 6. Zahir has been in police custody since July 20.

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 in July.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

According to the FIR, Shaukat said that Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm the same day, the victim's father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police subsequently took the complainant to Zahir's house where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", the FIR said.

His parents Zakir Jaffer and mother Asmat Adamjee were also arrested later on July 25 on charges of hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime.