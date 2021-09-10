ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Ufone telecom gets unused Pakistan's spectrum, govt earns $279mn

Reuters Updated 11 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Cellular company Ufone on Friday won a bid for Pakistan's unused spectrum with $279 million, said the country's telecom authority.

Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) started the process to sell the unused spectrum late last year.

The spectrum is in the 1800 and 2100 MHz bands typically used by operators for 4G LTE (long-term evolution) networks that offer faster video streaming and internet downloads.

"Total Spectrum won by Ufone is 9 MHz in 1800 MHz band which is 70.3 percent of the total offered spectrum in the said band during the current auction," the PTA said in a statement.

The addition will boost Ufone spectrum holdings from 6 MHz to 15 MHz in 1800 MHz band, enhancing quality and increasing coverage for voice and data services, it added.

PTA receives only one bid for auction for NGMS spectrum

Pakistan has nearly 100 million 3G/4G subscribers, and the new spectrum known as Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) is seen a precursor to any 5G launch.

The Pakistan telecom market is dominated by Jazz, backed by Netherlands-based Veon Ltd; Telenor Pakistan, backed by Norway's state-controlled Telenor; Zong, owned by China Mobile; and Ufone, which is controlled by state-owned Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd.

Tariq Sep 10, 2021 10:39pm
Ufone is far behind to compete with modern day 4g data service & quality like its competitor jazz, telenor.
Shafique Ahmed Sep 10, 2021 10:59pm
ufone Pakistan's poorest and bad network which is not able to even run 2G properly.
hafeez ullah Sep 10, 2021 11:28pm
Poorest in data communication kindly broad his services like other network.
Hasaan Sep 11, 2021 12:57am
Great for local network now ufone will compete all
Knight Sep 11, 2021 01:23am
@Tariq, Still Ufone works far better than other bullshits.
Ayoub Sep 11, 2021 02:19am
Very bad & expensive network.
Khurshid Hassan Chaudhry Sep 11, 2021 08:03am
*JUSTIFICATION* IS A QUESTION OF MUST TO WIN WIN SITUATIONS BY ALL MEANS. KNOWLEDGE Is powerful enough with informational sources should be verified by themselves. Keeping updated in future's first step. Thanking you in anticipations.
Fahad Sep 11, 2021 11:10am
Ufone love ha apna ❤️
Naseer ahmed Sep 11, 2021 01:33pm
یوفون بہت ہی اچھا اور بہترین نیٹورک ہے کوئیٹہ اور کراچی کے highway فہ صرف اور صرف Ufone ہی کام کرتا ہے اور کوئی نیٹورک نہیں well done ✅
Naseer ahmed Sep 11, 2021 01:34pm
Mostly Amezing Network Ufone Well Work
