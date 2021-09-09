ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
Daily number of Covid-19 cases over 4,000 for first time since Sep 1

  • Pakistan reports 4,062 news cases at a positivity ratio of 6.43% in last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 09 Sep 2021

Pakistan, which had been reporting less than 4,000 Covid-19 cases for a week, saw an increase after 4,062 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Amid the fourth coronavirus wave taking its toll on the country, Pakistan tested 63,161 people in 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 18,286,469. Since the outbreak of the novel virus last year, the country has reported 1,194,198 positive Covid-19 cases.

Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 410 Covid-19 cases overnight, while Punjab alone reported 1,798 infections. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 584 cases while 24 new cases were reported in Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 1,246 new cases.

Covid-19: 1,955 fresh cases, 22 new deaths reported in Punjab

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 84 people succumbed to the virus across the country, taking the death toll to 26,497. Presently, there are 5,383 critical Covid-19 cases.

During the last 24 hours, the national positivity ratio was recorded at 6.43%, while there are 91,589 active coronavirus cases in the country, according to NCOC. Meanwhile, 4,136 more people recovered from the deadly virus in 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,076,112.

Pakistan also administered 951,140 vaccine doses during the last 24 hours. As per the latest data by the NCOC, 65,505,999 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Pakistan, with at least one dose administered to 35% of the eligible population.

