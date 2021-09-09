FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will not extend the last date (September 30) for filing of income tax returns.

This has been stated by the Commissioner Inland Revenue, Abbas Ahmed Mir, during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Inland Revenue Ahmed further stated that the deadline for filing tax returns is September 30th, which will not be extended.

A help desk will be set up in the RCCI for the convenience of members and taxpayers. The timely depositing of taxes was essential for economic stability of the country.

The Commissioner assured the business community of resolving the issues related to tax matters.

He said, taxpayers are important partners in the country’s economy, and the FBR’s main goal is to strengthen partnerships with the business community.

The FBR is aware of the challenges faced by the business community due to Covid-19.

He also highlighted the key initiatives of the FBR to facilitate traders and taxpayers during the pandemic.

Acting President Osman Ashraf gave a brief summary to the Commissioner Inland Revenue about the ongoing and upcoming programs of the Chamber.

He said that traders were facing many problems regarding the POS system, tax notices, registration and filing of returns.

He said that the business community has been most affected by corona.

Tax relief should be given to traders.

He suggested that the tax rate of POS be brought to single digit and harassment should not be spread through notices.

Wherever there is an issue, the traders’ association should be taken into confidence before the POS installation.

Group leader and former president Sohail Altaf said that the FBR should find new taxpayers.

