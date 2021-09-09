ANL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
ASC 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.1%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.41%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGGL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.68%)
GGL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.56%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.85%)
KAPCO 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.5%)
PACE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
POWER 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
PRL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
TELE 23.18 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (6.28%)
TRG 161.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.49%)
UNITY 37.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,018 Decreased By ▼ -25.52 (-0.51%)
BR30 24,664 Increased By ▲ 61.88 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,397 Decreased By ▼ -333.25 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -187.41 (-1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,413
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,190,136
3,90224hr
6.45% positivity
Sindh
440,164
Punjab
406,960
Balochistan
32,456
Islamabad
101,550
KPK
165,980
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Sohail Sarfraz 09 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will not extend the last date (September 30) for filing of income tax returns.

This has been stated by the Commissioner Inland Revenue, Abbas Ahmed Mir, during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Inland Revenue Ahmed further stated that the deadline for filing tax returns is September 30th, which will not be extended.

A help desk will be set up in the RCCI for the convenience of members and taxpayers. The timely depositing of taxes was essential for economic stability of the country.

The Commissioner assured the business community of resolving the issues related to tax matters.

He said, taxpayers are important partners in the country’s economy, and the FBR’s main goal is to strengthen partnerships with the business community.

The FBR is aware of the challenges faced by the business community due to Covid-19.

He also highlighted the key initiatives of the FBR to facilitate traders and taxpayers during the pandemic.

Income tax returns for 2020 reach 2.93m

Acting President Osman Ashraf gave a brief summary to the Commissioner Inland Revenue about the ongoing and upcoming programs of the Chamber.

He said that traders were facing many problems regarding the POS system, tax notices, registration and filing of returns.

He said that the business community has been most affected by corona.

Tax relief should be given to traders.

He suggested that the tax rate of POS be brought to single digit and harassment should not be spread through notices.

Wherever there is an issue, the traders’ association should be taken into confidence before the POS installation.

Group leader and former president Sohail Altaf said that the FBR should find new taxpayers.

Vice President Shahraiz Malik, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, former presidents Jalil Ahmed Malik, Kashif Shabbir, Raja Amer Iqbal, Malik Shahid Saleem, Saboor Malik, members of Executive Committee, representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sheikh Hafeez, Tahir Taj Bhatti, Tariq Jadoon, Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, Chairman Chamber Tax Committee Shehzad Malik, and chamber members were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Board of Revenue FBR Income Tax Returns RCCI Osman Ashraf Sohail Altaf

Comments

1000 characters

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

China welcomes ‘end of anarchy’ with new Afghan govt

Toyota says will invest over $100m in HEV production

UK ‘ditched’ climate pledge to secure Australia trade deal

Subsidies, inefficiencies blamed for power sector circular debt

PM highlights importance of digitalised mapping

Pakistan suggests inviting Afghanistan to regional forum

NCA takes stock of Afghanistan situation

US ‘concerned’ by Taliban govt makeup but will look at ‘actions’

Exiled Ghani apologises to Afghan people

Read more stories