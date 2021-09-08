PSDP: Release of Rs392.686bn authorised in less than three months

ISLAMABAD: The federal government authorised the release of Rs392.686 billion (43.6 percent of total budgeted amount for the year) including Rs 20.34 billion foreign aid for various ongoing and new development projects in less than three months (July to 3 September 2021) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

The budgeted allocation for the entire year was Rs900 billion. The data uploaded on the Ministry of Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives website notes authorization and disbursements as identical while they are rarely in synch - the former is the domain of Ministry of Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives while disbursement is the domain of the Ministry of Finance.

The usual practice was to disburse 20 percent of the annual PSDP in the first three months of the year, 30 percent in the second and third quarter and 20 percent in the fourth quarter however this standard stipulation is missing from the uploaded data.

According to the latest PSDP data the authorized/disbursed release by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms on Tuesday, the government authorized the release of Rs284.37 billion (50.9 percent) for development projects of various ministries, divisions, and related departments out of Rs558.31 billion budgeted allocations for the entire year.

The government also authorized the release of a total of Rs75.2 billion including Rs 14.77 billion foreign aid out of Rs187.24 billion for development budget of corporations; a total of Rs57 billion has been authorized to release for development projects of the National Highways Authority (NHA) out of Rs117.75 budgeted allocations, and Rs18.19 billion out of Rs69.48 billion has been authorized for the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)/Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco).

Ministry reviews progress of new projects worth Rs234.315bn included in PSDP

The Ministry has authorized the release of a total of Rs33.11 billion out of Rs69.96 billion budgeted allocations for development projects of special areas; Rs14.82 billion for development projects of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) out of Rs32 billion budgeted, and Rs18.29 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan for financial year 2021-22.

The Ministry also authorized the release of Rs5.38 billion out of Rs21.72 billion for development projects of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

A total of Rs46 billion out of Rs46.155 billion has been authorized to release for development projects of the Cabinet Division. The government authorized the release of Rs60.63 billion for development projects of the Finance Division against Rs123.13 billion budgeted allocations for financial year 2021-22.

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reforms authorized the release of Rs13.45 billion for development projects of the Railways Division against Rs30 billion budgeted allocation; Rs4.17 billion for development projects of Science and Technology Research Division; and Rs5.51 billion for the National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has authorized the release of Rs13.87 billion for development projects of the Higher Education of Commission out of Rs42.45 billion budgeted allocations, and Rs4.27 billion for development projects of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division out of Rs9.7 billion budgeted allocations.

The Ministry authorized the release of a total Rs49.86 billion for the Water Resources Division out of 103.47 billion budgeted allocations, Rs172 million for the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs1.62 billion for the Petroleum Division, Rs1.22 billion for the Revenue Division, and Rs1.03 billion for the Maritime Affairs Division.

The government has authorized the release of Rs7.16 billion for development projects of the Climate Change Division, Rs10.52 billion for development projects of Interior Division, Rs12.11 billion for Housing and Works Division, Rs4.133 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs4.133 billion for the Aviation Division, and Rs872.5 million for Defence Production Division.

The government has authorized the release of Rs248.93 million for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, 699.84 million for Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs139.6 million for Human Rights, and Rs1.867 billion for the development projects of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021