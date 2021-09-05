PCRWR finds out high levels of toxicity in drinking water

ISLAMABAD: The industrial waste is a serious cause of concern for the general public, keeping in view the poor toxic waste management in the country. Experts told media here on Saturday that Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) report has revealed that 20 sources of drinking water across the country have high levels of toxicity, making it unfit to drink.

A total of 29 sources in as many cities were tested and nearly two-thirds of the tested samples were not potable. A high level of arsenic makes water injurious to health, but unsuspecting people have been consuming such water. In addition to arsenic, brain-eating amoeba and fluoride are also widespread in water sources.

The tests also found an excessive ratio of iron in some samples. This is a serious health hazard. Among other experts, Khan Faraz from Hayatabad, Peshawar informed that the poor quality of drinking water in the country is a well-documented fact. Thousands of children in Pakistan die each year from diarrhoea after drinking polluted water.

In view of this, the responsible departments must initiate a purification drive in all such contaminated sources of water before the toxicity level reaches even more dangerous proportions.

The country's industrial waste is another cause of concern as in nearly all major industrial and trading estates, toxic waste management is of poor quality. Adding to this is an extremely poor sewage system across the country especially in urban areas. Water is an issue that needs the full attention of the policy makers, Khan Faraz added.

