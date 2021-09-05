ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Reuters 05 Sep 2021

LOUISIANA: Hurricane Ida’s death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said.

Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed more than 44 people and caused public transportation in New York City to grind to a halt, with operators promising to restore some lines before the start of the workweek on Tuesday.

The loss of life in the Northeast dwarfed the confirmed storm-related death toll of nine in Louisiana.

Southern tempers flared as power outages that left more than 1 million people without electricity forced many into long lines at gas stations, scrambling to find fuel for generators.

The new deaths in Louisiana were among evacuated nursing home residents at a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse now under state investigation after reports of squalid conditions.

“Sadly, we also can now confirm 2 additional deaths among nursing home residents who had been evacuated to the Tangipahoa facility,” the Louisiana Department of Health tweeted on Saturday.

