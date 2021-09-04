Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi appointed VCNS

ISLAMABAD: Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi on Friday has been appointed as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS).

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986. Admiral has an illustrious career with wide ranging Command and Staff appointments, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ, Director Pakistan Navy Tactical School, Flag Officer Sea Training, Commander Coast and Commander Karachi. His major Staff appointments include Directing Staff at Pakistan Navy War college, Director Naval Warfare & Operational Plans at Naval Headquarters, Fleet Operation officer, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Liaison Officer US CENTCOM USA and Naval Secretary.