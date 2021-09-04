ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
One electrocuted as sporadic rains hit Karachi

Muhammad Shafa 04 Sep 2021

KARACHI: At least one person was electrocuted as different areas of the city experienced prolonged power outages after hundreds of feeders of K-Electric got tripped following sporadic bursts of heavy rains Friday.

Certain city roads and streets turned into water pools making it difficult for the masses to make their ways, exposing the Sindh government’s tall claims of comprehensive rain emergency arrangements.

Stagnant water at roundabouts and underpasses caused hardships for motorists. The rain spells caused traffic jams on main roads including Sharea Faisal, MA Jinnah Road and University Road.

The provincial government, particularly the Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab seemed satisfied with the performance of civic agencies.

He said that KMC, DMCs, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, City Warden and Traffic Police are all working together and trying to provide maximum relief to citizens.

“If rainwater is seen on the roads, action will be taken against the concerned officers and staff,” he said this while talking to media at Safari Park on the occasion of his visit to East District.

Consumers made several complaints of hours-long power cuts, however KE, the sole power distribution company to the port city informed at around 1 PM through its social media account that uninterrupted power supply is being provided through 1,594 out of the total 1900 feeders. Later at 6PM it said that power supply to major parts of the city continued through 1,647 feeders.

The most affect areas wherefrom complaints of power outages were received includes DHA phase, 1, 4, and 5, Gulshan e Iqbal, Lyari, Saddar, Lines Area, Safoora Goth, Nearby areas of Memon Hospital, Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Garden, Gulzar e Hijri, PECHS Block-6, Mehran Town Korangi, Gulistan e Johar Block, 7,8, 9,15, and 20, Federal B Area Block 9, etc.

KE spokesman claimed that the majority of the utility’s distribution network of 1900 feeders remained stable and continued to provide a safe and reliable supply of electricity. KE’s team also ensured restoration of power supply following disruptions in some areas due to the tripping of a few feeders. Supply to areas with high incidence of theft and kunda usage was preemptively shut down in the interest of the safety of residents; the supply was restored after receiving clearance from KE’s ground teams. To keep consumers informed about city’s power situation, K-Electric also broadcast live updates via its official social media channels.

K-Electric’s Spokesperson commented, “Despite the bursts of rain, our system remained intact ensuring that power supply could continue to major parts of the city. Our power plants and our entire transmission network remained stable, which enabled swift restoration of power to affected areas as well. Safety and reliability of power supply is a core priority for KE; following last year’s unprecedented rains in Karachi, we have invested PKR 1.5 billion on strengthening KE’s distribution infrastructure in areas prone to water-logging.”

With more rain predicted by the Pak Meteorological Department, the Spokesperson further added, “Citizens are advised to continue observing precautionary measures and maintain a safe distance from electricity infrastructure in case of a downpour to avoid any untoward incident.”

On the electrocution incident, KE spokesman said that teams also investigated reports of the unfortunate incident reported from the Chappal Gali Area of Lighthouse on Friday. He claimed that Initial findings suggest that the incident occurred inside a building where the deceased was electrocuted by coming into contact with internal wiring while reportedly attempting to cut the wires.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

One electrocuted as sporadic rains hit Karachi

