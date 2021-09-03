ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
ASC 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
ASL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
FCCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
FFL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.93%)
FNEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
GGL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.43%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 154.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
PRL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
TELE 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.63%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,101 Increased By ▲ 10.58 (0.21%)
BR30 25,137 Increased By ▲ 28.83 (0.11%)
KSE100 46,968 Increased By ▲ 65.14 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,846 Increased By ▲ 39.52 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan's death toll crosses 26,000, active Covid cases sees downward trend

  • Active cases decrease from 94,573 to 90,076
  • National positivity ratio also recorded a steady decrease at 6.33%
BR Web Desk 03 Sep 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crossed 26,000 on Friday, with the country witnessing a decrease in its active Covid-19 cases for the first time in several days.

As per the latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 57 people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 26,035 since the start of the pandemic. Currently, there are 5,606 critical coronavirus patients in the country.

Meanwhile, the country witnessed a downward trend in its active coronavirus after the number of cases stood at 90,076 during the last 24 hours. During the ongoing fourth wave, the active covid cases had reached 94,573 on September 1, inching near the highest ever value of 108,642 witnessed during the first wave of Covid-19 last year.

On the other hand, the national positivity ratio has also recorded a steady decrease, going down from 7.36% which was recorded on August 30 to 6.33% on September 2.

Active coronavirus cases on the rise

Out of 59,745 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 3,787 came out positive, taking the national tally to 1,171,578. Since the start of the pandemic, Pakistan has carried out a total of 17,931,365 coronavirus tests.

In addition to this, 6,595 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,055,467, which is 90 percent of the total cases recorded in the country.

As Pakistan endeavours to curtail the spread of the novel virus, it is also rushing to inoculate its population, while 35% of its eligible population has so far received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Patient inflow at hospitals highest since start of pandemic: Asad Umar

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar warned on Thursday that patient inflow at hospitals as well as the occupancy of critical care patients is the highest in Pakistan since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

In a tweet, the NCOC head said that like the rest of the world, the Delta variant has also had an impact on Pakistan, and is rapidly spreading. This is increasing the burden on hospitals, he added.

Coronavirus Pakistan Positivity Ratio death toll fourth wave

Pakistan's death toll crosses 26,000, active Covid cases sees downward trend

Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

New Zealand police kill ‘extremist’ who stabbed six in supermarket

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Ministry reviews progress of new projects worth Rs234.315bn included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters