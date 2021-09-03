ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Hasty summaries of ministries irk cabinet division

Mushtaq Ghumman 03 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division is said to have expressed serious concern on submission of summaries by the Ministries during the meetings of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, which have huge financial implications, sources told Business Recorder.

These concerns were expressed during a meeting of the ECC on August 25, 2021, presided over by Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin when summaries about import of wheat and sugar were tabled, sans comments of concerned stakeholders.

Cabinet Division, in its summary as additional item, noted that the ECC observed that it is the most vibrant Committee of the Cabinet 'dealing with all important economic matters/issues every week (Wednesday) and decisions are taken in the meeting in the light of valuable inputs of the members of the forum.'

According to the Cabinet Division, members of the ECC do not regularly attend the meeting and send junior representatives for the meetings, which is a matter of great concern. The ECC; therefore, directed all members of the forum to ensure their attendance in the ECC meetings.

The ECC also observed that Ministries/Divisions bring their summaries with huge financial implications during the meeting for placement before the ECC for consideration, which is not only against the provisions of Rules of Business, 1973 but also do not provide sufficient time for deliberation by the members of the forum.

The ECC directed all Ministries/ Divisions to submit their summaries to the Cabinet Division well ahead of the meeting, to provide ample time to members to study the case/issue for making their valuable inputs thereon in the meeting.

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

Cabinet Division has made it clear that for inclusion of emergent nature of summary in the agenda of the ECC, a Ministry/Division shall seek prior approval of the Chairman, ECC by every Tuesday before 12.00 noon. Thereafter, no summary shall be entertained for placement before the ECC for consideration.

In the recent past, several Ministries have made it a routine to table its summaries during the ECC meetings, after seeking permission of Finance Minister as Chairman of the Committee, who always accommodates the Ministries in good faith.

The sources maintained such decisions taken by the ECC may land in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as many former Ministers, Secretaries and other officials are facing the anti-graft body for violation of Rules of Business 1973.

Former Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar had put a complete ban on submission of summaries during the ECC meetings and on several occasions he had retuned the summaries with the directions to the concerned Ministries to first get the comments of concerned stakeholders.

Commerce Ministry officials are also facing inquiry in the NAB for not following the decisions of ECC with respect to monitoring of sugar prices. Likewise, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Housing are also facing similar cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECC Economic Coordination Committee cabinet division Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin submission of summaries

Hasty summaries of ministries irk cabinet division

HBL Plaza, Pakistan's 'most iconic building', celebrates 50 years

Pakistan may close Chaman border due to threats: interior minister

Pakistan condemns India 'barbaric act of snatching mortal remains' of Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Patient inflow at hospitals highest since start of pandemic: Asad Umar

At least 9 reported dead, New York and New Jersey declare emergencies in record rains

KSE-100 closes below 47,000 after over 500-point fall

Taliban and Afghan rebels claim heavy casualties in fighting over valley

SBP's foreign exchange reserves hit record high at $20.15 billion

US to send over 4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters