ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP CM performs groundbreakings of three projects in Swat

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Wednesday performed ground breaking of three important development projects ...
Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday performed ground breaking of three important development projects worth billions of rupees including Swat University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Paeds Hospital Swat and Rescue 1122 Station at Kabal.

Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Provincial Ministers Muhibullah, Amjad Ali Khan and Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash, MNA Saleemur Rehman and other were also present on the occasion.

The project of Swat University of Engineering and Applied Sciences would be completed within the next three years and commencement of classes is expected by June 2023. Initially, the university will offer degree programs in Civil Engineering, Hydro Power Engineering, Bio-medical Engineering, Computer System Engineering and other allied subjects in the university. The university would consist of one main campus at Kabal and three sub campuses at Bari Kot and Arkot at Kalam. Whereas Climate Change Centre and Institute of Manufacturing would also be established in the university.

Similarly, the 300 bedded Paeds Hospital would be completed by June 2024 and would consist of main building, Doctor Hostel, Nursing Hostel and other necessary infrastructure. The hospital would have all the specialties including OPD, Radiology, Pathology, Accident & Emergency, Pharmacy, Pediatric Surgery and other specialties of pediatric diseases.

Later, addressing a public gathering at Tehsil Kabal, the chief minister stated that in discriminate service of the people was the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf adding that his government was taking result-oriented steps to ensure uniform development of all the districts of the province. He said that former rulers looted the public exchequers to increase their personal assets instead of serving the people and that’s why the public rejected those political elements and voted PTI to power for a change.

Mahmood Khan added that the former chief ministers of the province only focused on their own districts neglecting the other parts of the province whereas PTI government was taking steps on ground to develop all parts of the province on uniform basis. He said that for the first time in the history of the country, Imran Khan honored Malakand Division by nominating a chief minister from the area for which the people of Malakand Division are grateful to him. Touching upon the performance of the incumbent government, Mahmood Khan said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, Imran Khan presented the performance of his government to the public.

“According to an independent survey by a private TV channel, satisfaction level of the public with regard to the performance of the provincial government has increased from 40% to 60% during the last two years.” He said that in 2023, PTI would again come into power throughout the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Mahmood Khan remarked that a group of rejected politicians in the name of PDM was talking about overthrowing the incumbent government but whatever they do; they would not succeed in their nefarious designs. He said that the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on the path of development. He made it clear that PTI believed in practical efforts instead of slogans and mere promises stating that his government had completed the merger of Ex-FATA in a short span of three years which was undoubtedly an extraordinary achievement of his government.

Mahmood Khan said that a project worth Rs. 12 billion had been approved to resolve the long standing issue of drinking water in Mingora City and tender of the project had been floated adding that the project would meet the drinking water needs of Mingora City for the next fifty years. He paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the security forces for restoring law and order in Swat and Malakand Division.

Federal Minister Murad Saeed and Special Assistant to CM, Kamran Bangash also addressed on the occasion and highlighted the initiatives of the incumbent government taken for the development of the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KP Mahmood Khan Swat Paeds Hospital Swat University

KP CM performs groundbreakings of three projects in Swat

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

Govt steps up oil and gas imports

Aug trade deficit widens 133pc YoY

Methodology for strategic projects: PD asked to consult provinces

From EMI to FMI: Potential downgrade could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

Draft of new tax Ord: Govt revisiting certain clauses

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project achieves its COD

US Treasury issued new licence to ease flow of aid in Afghanistan

Refinery policy: modified draft finalized

Massive power breakdown hits most areas of Karachi

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.