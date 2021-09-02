Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
02 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (September 1, 2021).
US Dollar 166.3683
Pound Sterling 229.0891
Euro 196.7305
Japanese Yen 1.5137
