ANL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.33%)
ASC 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.9%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.59%)
GGGL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.59%)
GGL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (6.62%)
HUMNL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.31%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
NETSOL 155.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.98%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
PRL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
PTC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
SILK 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TELE 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.88%)
TRG 163.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.84%)
UNITY 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.16%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.76%)
BR100 5,165 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.69%)
BR30 25,472 Increased By ▲ 298.81 (1.19%)
KSE100 47,493 Increased By ▲ 73.23 (0.15%)
KSE30 19,081 Increased By ▲ 53.5 (0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

August inflation reading comes in at 8.4%

  • This is close to the previous month, but slightly higher than 8.2% in August 2020
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Sep 2021

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation clocked in at 8.4% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2021, a similar reading to the previous month when it came in at 8.4%, but slightly higher than 8.2% in August 2020, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday.

According to the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in August 2021 compared to an increase of 1.3% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in August 2020.

CPI inflation urban increased by 8.3% on a YoY basis in August 2021, as compared to an increase of 8.7% in recorded the previous month and 7.1% in August 2020. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.5% in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.29% in the previous month and an increase of 0.8% in August 2020.

July CPI inflation jumps 8.4pc YoY

CPI inflation rural increased by 8.4% on yearly basis in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.0% in the previous month and 9.9% in August 2020. On a monthly basis, rural inflation increased by 0.7% in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in August 2020.

Global ratings agency S&P Global in its latest report on Pakistan has said that after hitting 11.1% year on year in April, the CPI inflation has receded somewhat since then on a rapid decline in food price inflation. Price levels have largely adjusted to the weaker rupee from the period prior to the pandemic.

"We expect inflation to gradually decline from 2020 toward its long-term trend of about 6%. The government's commitment to end budget financing by the SBP starting July 2019 is assisting in cutting inflationary pressure over the long term," it said.

We expect inflation to gradually decline from 2020 toward its long-term trend of about 6%. The government's commitment to end budget financing by the SBP starting July 2019 is assisting in cutting inflationary pressure over the long term: S&P Global

June CPI inflation increases 9.70pc YoY

Meanwhile, Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 15.9% in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 16.2% a month earlier and an increase of 11.7% in August 2020. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.7% in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.8% a month earlier and an increase of 0.9% in August 2020.

Meanwhile, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased by 17.1% in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 17.3% a month earlier and an increase of 3.3% in August 2020. WPI inflation on an MoM basis increased by 1.2% in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.3% a month earlier and an increase of 1.3% in a corresponding month i.e. August 2020.

inflation Pakistan Bureau of Statistics CPI August WPI

August inflation reading comes in at 8.4%

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

PM Imran confident of 'comfortably acheiving' Rs5.82tn annual tax target

With no evacuation flights, Afghans weigh risky overland trips to borders

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

POL products’ prices reduced

South Korea bans app payment monopolies in world first

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters