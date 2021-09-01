ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

KSE-100 Index inches up: BRIndex100 ends flat

Recorder Report 01 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Despite foreign selling, Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday closed on a positive note due to fresh buying by local investors.

BRIndex100 gained 1.03 points or 0.02 percent to close at 5,133.05 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,160.51 points and intraday low of 5,126.58 points. Volumes stood at 327.280 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 111.91 points or 0.45 percent to close at 25,199.60 points with a turnover of 207.302 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index inched up by 54.04 points or 0.11 percent and closed 47,419.74 points. Trading activity however remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 378.832 million shares as compared to 382.645 million shares traded Monday. Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $864,064. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 19 billion to Rs 8.290 trillion. Out of total 524 active scrips, 248 closed in positive and 244 in negative while the value of 32 stocks remained unchanged.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 41.617 million shares and gained Rs 0.66 to close at Rs 19.46 followed by Ghani Glo Hol that increased by Rs 2.93 to close at Rs 42.98 with 32.742 million shares. Unilever Foods and Rafhan Maize were the top gainers increasing by Rs 849.00 and Rs 249.00 respectively to close at Rs 18,849.00 and Rs 10,499.00 while Philip Morris Pak and Blessed Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 72.39 and Rs 32.00 respectively to close at Rs 912.51 and Rs 418.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 104.65 points or 1.06 percent to close at 9,781.11 points with total turnover of 3.936 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 11.62 points or 0.17 percent to close at 7,025.27 points with 14.679 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 12.76 points or 0.13 percent to close at 9,461.55 points with 19.451 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 2.17 points or 0.04 percent to close at 5,614.50 points with 8.378 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,943.56 points, up 9.08 points or 0.23 percent with 10.072 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 72.33 points or 1.52 percent to close at 4,819.88 points with 87.345 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed higher amid affirmation of S&P ratings of B- Long-term and B Short-term with stable outlook.

Mid-session pressure remained on concerns for public debt surging to Rs 39.9 for FY21 and external debt to $122.1 billion for FY21.

He said speculations on likely EU approval over GSP Plus exports status and surging global crude oil prices played a catalyst role in positive close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

