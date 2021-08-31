Dubai EXPO-2020: Committee approves proposals for participation

LAHORE: The second meeting of the steering committee chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal was held here on Monday. The meeting approved various proposals and initiatives for participation in Dubai EXPO-2020.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, secretaries of various relevant departments, Chairman TEVTA, Chairman PIEDMC and concerned officers attended the meeting. Dr Erfa Iqbal CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade gave a detailed briefing on the steps taken to participate in Dubai EXPO.

While addressing the meeting, the Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Punjab government would fully participate in Dubai EXPO-2020 in November. The Punjab Business Investment Conference will be held at the Dubai EXPO. The culture and trade of the province will be fully highlighted.

He said that foreign investors would also be made aware of the investor friendly environment and investment opportunities. Provincial Minister directed to focus on the promotion of IT industry in Dubai EXPO and said that all the chambers of commerce and industries of Punjab should have proper representation in Dubai EXPO.

