ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dubai EXPO-2020: Committee approves proposals for participation

Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The second meeting of the steering committee chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal was held here on Monday. The meeting approved various proposals and initiatives for participation in Dubai EXPO-2020.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, secretaries of various relevant departments, Chairman TEVTA, Chairman PIEDMC and concerned officers attended the meeting. Dr Erfa Iqbal CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade gave a detailed briefing on the steps taken to participate in Dubai EXPO.

While addressing the meeting, the Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Punjab government would fully participate in Dubai EXPO-2020 in November. The Punjab Business Investment Conference will be held at the Dubai EXPO. The culture and trade of the province will be fully highlighted.

He said that foreign investors would also be made aware of the investor friendly environment and investment opportunities. Provincial Minister directed to focus on the promotion of IT industry in Dubai EXPO and said that all the chambers of commerce and industries of Punjab should have proper representation in Dubai EXPO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mian Aslam Iqbal PIEDMC Dubai Expo 2020 Dr Erfa Iqbal Dr Wasif Khurshid

Dubai EXPO-2020: Committee approves proposals for participation

IMF, govt remain engaged

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

External debt, liabilities hit historic high of $122bn

PSM: PC all set to issue EoI

SBP enhances investment opportunities for NRPs

Not a single Afghani given refugee status as yet: Rashid

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan: Taliban

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

Russia demands US release Afghan central bank reserves

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.