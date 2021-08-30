ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Boarding schools: Balochistan govt to spend Rs10bn

APP 30 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government has decided to establish boarding schools in every district of the province at a cost of Rs 10 billion to provide modern quality education to the youth and prepare them for future challenges.

The government would also establish 10 additional colleges in Quetta district to ensure enhanced education facilities to the youth of the province on modern lines, a Balochistan government official told APP.

He said in order to provide best educational facilities to the youth of far-flung areas of the province, the government would establish boarding schools in their nearest proximity.

Besides best educational environment, the official added that well equipped hostels, sports and other modern facilities would be provided to the students in these boarding schools.

He said the government would also provide boarding, lodging, books and uniforms free of cost to the students in the province according to the project. The Balochistan government has also planned to establish 100 new middle schools, for which Rs 1500 million were being allocated in the annual budget 2021-22 to provide quality education with easy accessibility to the young generation in the province.

The government has decided to establish and upgrade as many as 198 schools in order to enhance available education opportunities and bring out of school children in educational institutions in the province, the official said.

During the last financial year, Rs 3.542 billion has been released for establishment of 197 new schools in remote areas of the province and steps have been taken for construction of new classrooms in existing schools, up gradation of schools, construction of shelter less schools and provision of modern facilities in these schools.

The government had upgraded 35 girls schools into higher standard to ensure higher education facilities to the female students in their nearest areas. The government has given the approval to make 1,493 GPE teachers permanent, besides, around 2,349 new posts were also being created in the secondary education department, he added.

