Honda participates in govt’s tree-plantation drive

29 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars is at the forefront when it comes to taking initiatives that are built to create a lasting impression on the environment. We are an environment friendly brand and it is our dream to leave minimal footprint while making cars that are truly magnificent. Our cars are built to reduce carbon emissions with the entire Honda line up coming equipped with state of the art Euro-4 compliant i-VTEC engines.

This 14th August, we continued our tradition and played our role in the biggest way possible by planting more trees within the vicinity of our factory. Every year we commit ourselves to create a better and greener environment and we celebrate the auspicious day by planting more and more. We are aiming to achieve a natural and environmental revolution.

We celebrated this Independence Day profoundly by planting the seed for a greener tomorrow. We believe it is not just today that we are looking at but it’s how we are shaping our tomorrow that is going to have a bigger impression on our environment and our future generation that has yet to arrive. And we, as a brand, are truly committed to pass on a legacy of a fine and natural environment for the generations to come.

Honda, this 14th August joined hands with National Highway and Motorway Police, and a local high school and planted trees within their respective premises with the intention to play a key role in creating a greener and cleaner environment. We are aiming to achieve more as an environmentally sustainable company by playing our maximum part in the initiative taken by the Government of Pakistan of planting billion trees.

We are a woke company and we feel responsible about how the environment is impacted each day while we continue designing the next generation of cars with our ever evolving and innovative technology.—PR

