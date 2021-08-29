ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Dalian coking coal, coke futures down

Reuters 29 Aug 2021

MANILA: Chinese coking coal and coke futures fell on Friday, pulling back from record highs scaled a session earlier, although the steelmaking ingredients were set for more than 10% weekly gains. Coking coal on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped as much as 4.6% to 2,453 yuan ($378.26) a tonne after a seven-session rally. Coke shed as much as 5.6% to 3,074.50 yuan a tonne following a four-day advance.

Their most-active January contracts, however, were up 11.1% for coking coal and 10.9.% for coke this week. Friday's pullback comes after reports Chinese authorities have vowed to closely monitor market activities and punish speculators.

"(Coking coal) supply issues in China and Mongolia as well as an import ban on Australian coal are factors driving up prices to ridiculous levels," said Erik Hedborg, an iron ore analyst at commodities consultancy CRU.

Coke, the processed form of coking coal, is a reducing agent in melting iron ore, the key steelmaking ingredient. Among iron ore products, lump is more coke-intensive than pellets and fines.

Top steel producer China's demand for iron ore lump in particular has collapsed due to higher coal and coke prices, Hedborg said.

Analysts said coking coal supply concerns in China grew this week with the closure of border with Mongolia, amid weak output from local mines due to environmental campaigns and safety checks.

"Chinese steelmakers have no option but to look to Russia, Canada and the US as the next-best option to source their coking coal," said Julien Hall, regional metals pricing director at S&P Global Platts.

Dalian iron ore slipped 0.5% after a four-day advance, but was up 7.8% for the week following five straight weekly losses. Iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.2% at $153.60 a tonne, as of 0411 GMT. Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.4%, while hot-rolled coil lost 0.8%. Stainless steel I dropped 1%.

