Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (August 28, 2021).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 27-08-2021 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 14,050 180 14,230 14,180 + 50/- Equivalent 40 kgs 15,057 193 15,250 15,197 + 53/- ===========================================================================

