Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
29 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (August 28, 2021).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 27-08-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 14,050 180 14,230 14,180 + 50/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 15,057 193 15,250 15,197 + 53/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.