Lt-Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan visits Nust

ISLAMABAD: Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan, HI (M), Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E) of Pakistan Army, paid a maiden visit to the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) the other day.

Upon arrival, the honourable guest was received by Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, followed by a one-on-one meeting. New initiatives, high-impact R&D projects and future plans of NUST came under discussion during the meeting. Afterwards, the esteemed guest attended a comprehensive briefing on the functioning and accelerated transdisciplinary growth of NUST over the years.—PR

